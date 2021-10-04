Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce $10.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $10.72 billion. Nucor posted sales of $4.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $35.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.51 billion to $37.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.60 billion to $35.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.42.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $97.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

