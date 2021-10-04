Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the highest is $4.00 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.95 billion to $16.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

BK stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

