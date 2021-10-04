Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Western Union.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,110,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 543,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WU opened at $20.54 on Monday. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
