Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,110,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 543,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $20.54 on Monday. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

