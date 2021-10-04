Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). Acer Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACER traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,379. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

