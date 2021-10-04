Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aegon will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aegon.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.10. 14,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 153,731 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 160,777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aegon by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 318.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 66,439 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

