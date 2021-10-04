Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance also reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.07. 596,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

