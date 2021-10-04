Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Bluegreen Vacations reported earnings per share of ($1.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 143.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million.

BVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BVH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,814. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $589.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.05 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

