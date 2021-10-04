Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Bluegreen Vacations reported earnings per share of ($1.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 143.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million.

BVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BVH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,814. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $589.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.05 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.