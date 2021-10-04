Zacks: Brokerages Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. KBR reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KBR shares. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $40.51. 17,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. KBR has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.81 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 65,074 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in KBR by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in KBR by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.