Zacks: Brokerages Expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ObsEva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). ObsEva reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

OBSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ObsEva by 34.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 804,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 208,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBSV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.78. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

