Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to post sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $8.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $87.07 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

