Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $5.08. 11,537,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,891,363. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.