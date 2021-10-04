Zacks: Brokerages Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.10. Truist Financial posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $60.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,354. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $124,983,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.