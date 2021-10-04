Zacks: Brokerages Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.10. Truist Financial posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $60.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,354. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $124,983,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

