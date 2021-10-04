Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to post sales of $147.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.00 million and the highest is $159.70 million. Universal Display reported sales of $117.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $555.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.13 million to $560.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $679.63 million, with estimates ranging from $655.04 million to $700.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $90,508,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after acquiring an additional 157,979 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Universal Display by 2,198.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after acquiring an additional 138,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $171.87 on Monday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $167.48 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

