Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 304.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,167 shares of company stock valued at $34,086,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $193.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

