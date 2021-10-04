Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Trading Down 20.1%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) shares dropped 20.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.55 and last traded at $89.73. Approximately 269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.38.

Zalando Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

