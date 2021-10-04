Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Short Interest Up 52.1% in September

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the August 31st total of 81,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTE opened at $10.13 on Monday. Zanite Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.