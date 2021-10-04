Zano Hits 24-Hour Volume of $189,416.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market cap of $24.41 million and approximately $189,416.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00004720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,873,141 coins and its circulating supply is 10,843,641 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

