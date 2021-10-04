Zcoin (XZC) Trading Up 14.2% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,366.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.56 or 0.06937015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00341002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.34 or 0.01122903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00106146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.64 or 0.00532026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.35 or 0.00424066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00293904 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.