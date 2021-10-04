ZelaaPayAE One Day Volume Reaches $253,694.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 69% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 139.9% against the dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $384,182.08 and approximately $253,694.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004976 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000197 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 59% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

