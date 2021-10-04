ZEON (ZEON) Hits One Day Volume of $479,573.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. ZEON has a market cap of $57.00 million and approximately $479,573.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZEON has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.60 or 0.08619036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00275971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00114450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

