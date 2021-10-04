Zero Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $2.25 million and $11,509.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00238234 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00120504 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00153570 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002824 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,552,824 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

