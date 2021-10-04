Zilla Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $239,306.09 and $7,962.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,205.52 or 0.08598830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.10 or 0.00282363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00113749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

