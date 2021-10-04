Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $85.50

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.50 and last traded at $85.53, with a volume of 6126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.40.

A number of analysts have commented on ZG shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.16. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after acquiring an additional 187,678 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

