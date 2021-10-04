ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ZIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $5.69 on Monday, reaching $43.86. 7,945,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,934. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 30.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

