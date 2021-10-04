ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Position Reduced by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,772 shares during the period. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services makes up 2.7% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $41,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.88. 294,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,241. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

