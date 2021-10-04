Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC) shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 435,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,304% from the average session volume of 31,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.69 target price on shares of Zimtu Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.35.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

