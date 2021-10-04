ZKSwap (ZKS) Hits Market Capitalization of $99.55 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. ZKSwap has a market cap of $99.55 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00063599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00108209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00145726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,327.37 or 1.00205233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.43 or 0.06934161 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002776 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.