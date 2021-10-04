Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells $873,047.58 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZTS stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,648. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

