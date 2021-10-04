Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after acquiring an additional 666,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,078,000 after acquiring an additional 538,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,372,000 after acquiring an additional 174,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $10.55 on Monday, hitting $256.96. The company had a trading volume of 147,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,194. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.25 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.63.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

