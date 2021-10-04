ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 1,076.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.88% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $178,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,377 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 178.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,057,000 after purchasing an additional 787,248 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $13,043,794.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 216,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $13,307,690.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,378,097 shares of company stock worth $1,719,947,071 in the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.