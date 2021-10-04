ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,291,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,018 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $380,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 9,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $539,958.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,378,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,947,071 in the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 267.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.