ZUM TOKEN Achieves Market Cap of $503,059.57 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 115.1% higher against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $503,059.57 and approximately $8,750.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.89 or 0.00543214 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,264,047,057 coins and its circulating supply is 14,184,311,786 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.