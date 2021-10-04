Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 5,000 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00.

ZUO traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.13. 877,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,463. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zuora by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 625,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zuora by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Zuora by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 83,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

