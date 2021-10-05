-$0.07 EPS Expected for Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Owlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owlet will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OWLT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

OWLT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,289. Owlet has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

