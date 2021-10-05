-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Alphatec by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alphatec by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.