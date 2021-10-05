-$0.34 EPS Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $150,441.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hany Massarany acquired 10,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

