$0.51 EPS Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. UDR reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in UDR by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. 30,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,588. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,073.81, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

