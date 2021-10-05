$0.52 EPS Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. Brown & Brown also reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

