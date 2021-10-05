-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F-star Therapeutics.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:FSTX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.88. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 407,622 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,436,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.