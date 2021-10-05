$0.59 EPS Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 560.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.51. Trex has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $114.61.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

