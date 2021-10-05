$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.68. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%.

HCCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of HCCI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,098. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

