$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.53. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.87.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,474 shares of company stock worth $2,516,924. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 133.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $3,177,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 29.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,963,000 after buying an additional 159,119 shares during the last quarter.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.