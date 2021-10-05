$0.64 EPS Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. Repligen posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth about $140,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Repligen by 33.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after buying an additional 435,972 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 336.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after buying an additional 166,364 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Repligen by 12.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.51. 2,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 153.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.33 and its 200 day moving average is $223.98. Repligen has a one year low of $149.55 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

