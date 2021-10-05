$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hub Group.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.99. 754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,543. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.00.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.