$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Pfizer posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,598,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $238.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

