$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $38,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.