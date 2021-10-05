$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.