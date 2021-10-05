$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

NYSE MTH opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,162.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 42,204 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $1,484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 28.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

