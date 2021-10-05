$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $83.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Kemper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Kemper by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Kemper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kemper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Kemper by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

