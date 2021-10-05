$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

